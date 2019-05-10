English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani: Maruti Suzuki Spreads Awareness About Preventive Measures To Protect Cars
The Company reached out to its database of over 3 lakh customers through SMS and informed them about preventive measures on 30th April 2019.
Maruti Suzuki proactive measures help to reduce car damage and quick repair of vehicles affected by Fani cyclone. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
At the end of April this year, Maruti Suzuki ensured that it educated its customers in advance in Odisha and West Bengal regions on the do’s and don’ts to avoid damage to vehicles during cyclone Fani. The Company reached out to its database of over 3 lakh customers through SMS and informed them about preventive measures on 30th April 2019, nearly a week before the cyclone’s landfall. Maruti Suzuki actioned series of measures including distributing its team district-wise to quickly take care of any damages.
The Company’s officials were assigned a district each and their mobile numbers were shared with the customers in that area for help and support. Workshops in the affected area resumed operations from next day of cyclone for servicing of vehicles to avoid discomfort to customers. Maruti Suzuki also tied up seven major vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless services to its customers and also spare parts were requisitioned on a fast track basis.
“The current scenario in Odisha and West Bengal region is heart-breaking. We pray for the people and are committed to ensuring full-fledged support to our customers in this time of severity. We have set up exclusive teams to coordinate, monitor and provide 24x7 support to customers at all service workshops in the region,” said Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
