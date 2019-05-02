English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani: Prabhu Asks Airport Authorities to Stay Alert
Fani is expected to hit the Odisha coast on May 3. Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also expected to be affected by it.
Cyclone Fani.
Loading...
All authorities concerned have been alerted so that they are ready to deal with cyclone Fani, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said Thursday. Fani is expected to hit the Odisha coast on Friday. Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also expected to be affected by it.
"Alerted all concerned to be ready to deal with Cyclone Fani. Airport Authority of India issued alert to all coastal airports to ensure all precautions, SOPs (standard operating procedures) put in place immediately," Prabhu tweeted.
The Airports Authority of India owns and manages more than 100 airports across India. Prabhu said the situation would be monitored at highest level. "Airlines and all others to be fully ready," he added.
"Alerted all concerned to be ready to deal with Cyclone Fani. Airport Authority of India issued alert to all coastal airports to ensure all precautions, SOPs (standard operating procedures) put in place immediately," Prabhu tweeted.
The Airports Authority of India owns and manages more than 100 airports across India. Prabhu said the situation would be monitored at highest level. "Airlines and all others to be fully ready," he added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Married in Las Vegas in Surprise Wedding
- Photo of Two Women Kissing in Front of Anti-LGBTQIA+ Politician Goes Viral
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
- Mark Zuckerberg Made a Joke About Facebook's Privacy Issue But No One is Laughing
- PewDiePie Met Saiman Says, the 'Indian PewDiePie' But the Internet Thinks its Photoshopped
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results