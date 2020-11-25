Cyclone Nivar: Operations at Chennai Airport to Remain Suspended Till November 26 Morning

Chennai International Airport has suspended flight operations from 7 PM today, November 25 till 7 AM tomorrow, November 26. On Twitter, official handle of Chennai Airport confirmed - "Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 (today) to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020 (tmrw).

The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching Cyclone."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami earlier on Tuesday said that relief camps have been set up and other necessary measures taken in view of Cyclone Nivar which is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Mamallapuram and Karaikal on Wednesday late evening.

He also said the government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and bus services in seven districts have been stopped but people in essential services will work. The Met Department has predicted that Nivar will have a landfall on late Wednesday evening as very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

The cyclone is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Mamallapuram and Karaikal around Puducherry. Palaniswami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him on Tuesday morning and assured of Central government's help in relief measures taken by the state government.

With Inputs from IANS