Cyclone Tauktae: Domestic Airlines Issue Travel Advisory; Chennai, Mumbai Likely to be Impacted

Due to the adverse weather conditions created by Cyclone Tauktae over the Arabian Sea, domestic flight operations are likely to be impacted. Air carriers like Vistara and IndiGo have already issued a travel advisory to passengers travelling to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad.

Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till 17th May, 2021, said Vistara in an statement.

On the other hand, IndiGo has also issued a travel advisory. In a tweet, IndiGo mentioned that “Due to Cyclone Tauktae, flights to/from Kannur are impacted. You may visit Plan B to opt for alternate options or get a refund."

Cyclone Tauktae, which is currently centered over Lakshadweep has intensified into a cyclonic storm on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted. On the morning of May 18, the cyclone will touch the Gujarat coast, officials said.

On Friday, IMD officials said that this cyclonic activity would bring rain or thunderstorms in the coastal belt between May 16 and 18, with some of the places in the region receiving heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here