Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Cyclone Vayu: IAF Deploys C-130J Transport Aircraft for Rescue Operation

The Indian Air Force has sprung into action and has landed their C-17 aircraft at Jamnagar with an NDRF team to carry out the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cyclone Vayu: IAF Deploys C-130J Transport Aircraft for Rescue Operation
NDRF team in IAF's transport aircraft. (Image source: Twitter, Indian Air Force)
Loading...
As cyclone Vayu turns into a very serious calamity around the coastal areas of Gujarat and coastal areas of Maharashtra, the Indian Air Force has sprung into action and has landed their C-17 aircraft at Jamnagar with an NDRF team to carry out the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

As the cyclone continued to progress towards Saurashtra and Kutch regions of neighbouring Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its severity condition. "Cyclone Vayu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would cause gusty winds to blow at a speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph by Thursday morning," the IMD said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) started landing in Gujarat with the help of the Indian Air Force to undertake the preventive evacuation of people living on the west coast, an IAF official said. The cyclonic storm has caused major turbulence in the Arabian Sea leading to bigger waves that are advancing towards coastal areas, the IMD said. Huge sea waves lashed Devbaug village in Malvan tehsil of Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Wednesday.




An official at the district collectorate said since Devbaug is located in a low-lying area, it often gets inundated when the sea is rough and maintained that so far the situation is under control. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for cyclone Vayu, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people. The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance, an official earlier said.

(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram