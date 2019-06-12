Cyclone Vayu: IAF Deploys C-130J Transport Aircraft for Rescue Operation

#CycloneVayu : IAF C-17 aircraft lands at Jamnagar with NDRF team. The NDRF team will carry out #HADR missions in Gujarat, for the people affected by Cyclone Vayu. #savinglives pic.twitter.com/3E0YjsVzeW — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 11, 2019

As cyclone Vayu turns into a very serious calamity around the coastal areas of Gujarat and coastal areas of Maharashtra, the Indian Air Force has sprung into action and has landed their C-17 aircraft at Jamnagar with an NDRF team to carry out the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.As the cyclone continued to progress towards Saurashtra and Kutch regions of neighbouring Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its severity condition. "Cyclone Vayu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would cause gusty winds to blow at a speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph by Thursday morning," the IMD said.Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) started landing in Gujarat with the help of the Indian Air Force to undertake the preventive evacuation of people living on the west coast, an IAF official said. The cyclonic storm has caused major turbulence in the Arabian Sea leading to bigger waves that are advancing towards coastal areas, the IMD said. Huge sea waves lashed Devbaug village in Malvan tehsil of Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Wednesday.An official at the district collectorate said since Devbaug is located in a low-lying area, it often gets inundated when the sea is rough and maintained that so far the situation is under control. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for cyclone Vayu, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people. The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance, an official earlier said.