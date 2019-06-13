Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat: Nearly 400 Flights Affected

Air passengers to and from the megapolis had a tough time on Wednesday as nearly 400 flights were affected due to bad weather caused by the cyclone Vayu which hit the neighbouring Gujarat coast, according to an airport official.

The city airport is one of the busiest in the country handling over 900 aircraft movements daily. The official said as many as 194 departing flights and 192 arrivals were delayed in the wake of the bad weather due to the cyclone Vayu. At least two flights were diverted from the city, the official said.

Meanwhile, the approaching cyclone has forced the Gujarat government to evacuate as many as 1.6 lakh people from the coastal areas of the low-lying areas of Saurashtra and the Kutch regions. Operations at ports and airports in these regions have been suspended as a precautionary measure, officials said.