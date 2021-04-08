Dacia Launches Duster Into Space to Announce Affordable Space Travel, But There's a Catch

After creating a stir in the global car market, car maker Dacia has ventured into affordable space travel with the unveiling of Duster. The new venture is aimed to make space travel more exciting, fun-filled and most of all affordable. Dacia is renowned for making value for money cars with its Sandero hatchback becoming an instant hit among buyers looking for affordable car options.

In a bid to mark a historic launch ceremony, the company sent its popular Dacia Duster model to space. Prior to this, Tesla -the global leader in electric car manufacturing - sent its Roadster model to space.

The move by Dacia to venture into space travel comes after it revolutionised the global car market, manufacturing budget-friendly, reliable and high-quality cars since 2013. The company’s highly proficient engineers have been consistent in unveiling new models, offering the best value for money experience to buyers. This USP of the company is expected to replicate its success story in the new venture.

Detailing more about Duster, the company’s head of operations, Noel Armstrong said, “We are all about delivering best-value-for-money without compromising on quality. We have achieved this on Earth, so launching a car into space is the obvious next step.’’

The second-generation model of the Duster is a hot-selling option among families owing to the top-level comfort it furnishes along with ample space for passengers. The model is also available in a 4*4 option for adventure enthusiasts.

Another two popular models of the company, Sandero and Sandero Stepway come as a testament to the company’s values of offering the best value to its customers at affordable pricing. Both the models are available for sale across global markets. It is also important to mention that the company later revealed that the entire launch event and the venture was an April fool setup. Yes, you read it right!

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here