Daily Bengaluru-San Francisco Direct Flight by United Airlines to Start from May 2022

United Airlines. Image used for representation. (Image source: United Airlines)

The new flight builds on United Airlines's existing services from New Delhi to Newark, Chicago and San Francisco, as well as from Mumbai to Newark/

US-based United Airlines has announced that it would start a daily flight on the Bengaluru-San Francisco route from May 28 next year. "The new route (service) is United's first-ever nonstop service between Bengaluru and the US," the carrier's statement noted. The new flight builds on the airline's existing services from New Delhi to Newark, Chicago and San Francisco, as well as from Mumbai to Newark, it stated. United's service from Bengaluru to San Francisco will be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring a total of 257 seats — 48 flat-bed seats in business class, 21 seats in premium-plus class and 188 seats in economy class, it mentioned.

United offers more flights between India and the US than any other US carrier, it mentioned. Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Watch:

But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries, including the US, since July 2020.

first published:October 17, 2021, 13:43 IST