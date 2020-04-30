Daimler Achieves Milestone of Selling 1 Lakh BharatBenz Trucks in India; 4,500 Buses Sold

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), sold more than 100,000 medium and heavy-duty trucks in India. This marks an unprecedented ramp-up in the world's toughest commercial vehicle market.

Mr. Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales commented that “BharatBenz trucks are specifically designed for India. Reaching 100K truck sales so soon shows how many Indian customers appreciate Daimler’s quality and value. We are very proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to many more.”

Additionally, Daimler Buses has sold more than 4500 BharatBenz buses in India since the start of operations in 2015. DICV recently also celebrated important export milestones. Since 2012, DICV has exported more than 30,000 vehicles under the brands BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and FUSO to more than 50 markets around the globe. Moreover, the company has exported 130 million parts to other plants within the production network of Daimler Trucks since 2014.

“DICV is real proof of the ‘Make In India’ concept. We combine Daimler’s worldwide network and a long history of engineering with India’s ingenuity and frugality. That’s how we’ve exported over 13 crore parts from India to all over the world”, added Mr. Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO.

