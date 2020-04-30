AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Daimler Achieves Milestone of Selling 1 Lakh BharatBenz Trucks in India; 4,500 Buses Sold

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: BharatBenz)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: BharatBenz)

Since 2012, DICV has exported more than 30,000 vehicles under the brands BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and FUSO to more than 50 markets around the globe.

Share this:

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), sold more than 100,000 medium and heavy-duty trucks in India. This marks an unprecedented ramp-up in the world's toughest commercial vehicle market.

Mr. Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales commented that “BharatBenz trucks are specifically designed for India. Reaching 100K truck sales so soon shows how many Indian customers appreciate Daimler’s quality and value. We are very proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to many more.”

Additionally, Daimler Buses has sold more than 4500 BharatBenz buses in India since the start of operations in 2015. DICV recently also celebrated important export milestones. Since 2012, DICV has exported more than 30,000 vehicles under the brands BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and FUSO to more than 50 markets around the globe. Moreover, the company has exported 130 million parts to other plants within the production network of Daimler Trucks since 2014.

“DICV is real proof of the ‘Make In India’ concept. We combine Daimler’s worldwide network and a long history of engineering with India’s ingenuity and frugality. That’s how we’ve exported over 13 crore parts from India to all over the world”, added Mr. Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres