Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Daimler and Bosch Make Driverless Parking a Reality in Germany

The system relies on the interaction between the parking infrastructure provided by Bosch and the driverless parking technology developed by Mercedes-Benz.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 24, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Daimler and Bosch Make Driverless Parking a Reality in Germany
For now, Daimler and Bosch’s driverless valet parking is available only at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. (Image: Daimler/AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

Daimler and Bosch have announced the launch of the first entirely driverless valet parking service at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

The level-4 automated technology (driverless navigation in a geographically isolated zone) is accessible from a mobile app. It's a first worldwide, as absolutely no driver is needed.

The driverless parking technology handles the vehicle in a completely autonomous manner. The visitor comes to the museum, gets out of the car, and commands the car to park itself from a simple command via smartphone. When leaving, the car follows the same route out of the parking garage entirely on its own. The system relies on the interaction between the parking infrastructure provided by Bosch and the driverless parking technology developed by Mercedes-Benz.

An entire series of sensors installed in the parking lot provides the information necessary for guiding the vehicle. In this way, the car can navigate up and down the ramps between the parking levels. If the vehicle encounters an obstacle, it stops completely. The launch required approval from the Bade-Wurtemberg local authorities.

The project dates to 2015 when Bosch and Daimler began developing driverless parking garages. In 2017, the first experiments were made public. Since 2018, visitors to the museum can use the service accompanied by a qualified security guard. From now on, the service will be accessible without any particular surveillance.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram