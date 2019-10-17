Daimler Commercial Vehicles Rolls-Out 1st BS-VI Engine in India

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles rolled out its first Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) heavy-duty powertrain from its manufacturing facility at Oragadam. Having already received certification for BS-VI back in July 2019, DICV’s latest milestone comes just two and a half years after the introduction of BS-IV.

On the occasion, Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “Daimler Trucks already has eight years of experience delivering over 14 lakhs BS VI-equivalent vehicles to customers. It is, therefore, no surprise we are again leading the industry in the transition to cleaner-emission commercial vehicles.”

DICV’s start of production comes not only before the government’s April 2020 BS-VI transition deadline, but also ahead of their own internal schedule. In 2017, DICV partnered with Daimler entities in Brazil, Germany and the US with the goal of upgrading key components to BS-VI standards by January 2020.

Three months ahead of schedule, DICV is now beginning series production of its BS VI-compliant OM 926 engines and MD 2 Box After Treatment Systems right here in India. The engine will be offered with two power options (230 HP and 280HP), allowing customers to benefit from the outstanding combination of robustness, parts localization and fuel efficiency provided by the six-cylinder classic series engines used in the BS-VI range.

