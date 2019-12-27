Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Daimler India Achieves ISO Certification for its Energy Management System

The main objective of the ISO 50001 standard is to improve DICV’s energy performance, consumption, use and efficiency.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Daimler India Achieves ISO Certification for its Energy Management System
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles achieved ISO 50001 certification for its Energy Management System adapted in the Oragadam plant near Chennai. With this, DICV completes the set of major global standards including Quality Management (IATF 16949), Environmental Management (ISO 14001:2015), Occupational Health and Safety Management (ISO 45001:2018) and now, Energy Management (ISO 50001:2018).

Speaking on the occasion, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, DICV commented, “Energy saved is energy generated. In a short span of six months, we established a system to monitor, measure and optimize our energy consumption, thereby achieving ISO 50001 certification. We now have the full set of major Global Standards, proving that for Daimler and BharatBenz, ‘Make in India’ means global quality.”

The main objective of the ISO 50001 standard is to continually improve DICV’s energy performance, which includes energy consumption, use and efficiency. The standard employs a defined approach that helps to establish systems and processes to identify untapped energy efficiencies and make a significant contribution to environmental performance, climate protection and reduction of carbon footprint.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram