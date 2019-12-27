Daimler India Achieves ISO Certification for its Energy Management System
The main objective of the ISO 50001 standard is to improve DICV’s energy performance, consumption, use and efficiency.
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles achieved ISO 50001 certification for its Energy Management System adapted in the Oragadam plant near Chennai. With this, DICV completes the set of major global standards including Quality Management (IATF 16949), Environmental Management (ISO 14001:2015), Occupational Health and Safety Management (ISO 45001:2018) and now, Energy Management (ISO 50001:2018).
Speaking on the occasion, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, DICV commented, “Energy saved is energy generated. In a short span of six months, we established a system to monitor, measure and optimize our energy consumption, thereby achieving ISO 50001 certification. We now have the full set of major Global Standards, proving that for Daimler and BharatBenz, ‘Make in India’ means global quality.”
The main objective of the ISO 50001 standard is to continually improve DICV’s energy performance, which includes energy consumption, use and efficiency. The standard employs a defined approach that helps to establish systems and processes to identify untapped energy efficiencies and make a significant contribution to environmental performance, climate protection and reduction of carbon footprint.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 86 Written Updates: Shehnaz is New Captain, Vishal-Madhurima Rekindle Romance
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join 4 Generations of Kapoor Family to Celebrate Christmas
- Best of 2019: Top SUV/MPVs Launched This Year - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More