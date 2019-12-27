Daimler India Achieves ISO Certification for its Energy Management System

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles achieved ISO 50001 certification for its Energy Management System adapted in the Oragadam plant near Chennai. With this, DICV completes the set of major global standards including Quality Management (IATF 16949), Environmental Management (ISO 14001:2015), Occupational Health and Safety Management (ISO 45001:2018) and now, Energy Management (ISO 50001:2018).

Speaking on the occasion, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, DICV commented, “Energy saved is energy generated. In a short span of six months, we established a system to monitor, measure and optimize our energy consumption, thereby achieving ISO 50001 certification. We now have the full set of major Global Standards, proving that for Daimler and BharatBenz, ‘Make in India’ means global quality.”

The main objective of the ISO 50001 standard is to continually improve DICV’s energy performance, which includes energy consumption, use and efficiency. The standard employs a defined approach that helps to establish systems and processes to identify untapped energy efficiencies and make a significant contribution to environmental performance, climate protection and reduction of carbon footprint.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.