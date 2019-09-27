Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Halts Production At Oragadam: Sources
A total of three days worth of paid leaves have been revoked from all Daimler India Commercial CV staff.
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Daimler has temporarily suspended its commercial vehicle production since September 25 at its Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu. Sources suggest that the shutdown will continue till October 7.
Close to 1,500 employees have been asked to not come to work. A total of three days worth of paid leaves have been revoked from all Daimler India Commercial CV staff. According to sources, the production has been suspended due to low demand and high inventory of BS-IV vehicles. The company stated that the production lines were being adjusted depending on market demand.
The company recorded sale of 3.78 lakh trucks in 2018 which went down by 24 per cent to 1.94 lakh trucks and buses in 2019 until now. Earlier this month, the company had suggested that stated that it aims to make India export hubs for its trucks and buses. Indicating its readiness to transition to the new Bharat Stage VI emission norms much before the April 2020 deadline, the company said it has invested around Rs 500 crore on the technology for the transition.
