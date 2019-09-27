Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Halts Production At Oragadam: Sources

A total of three days worth of paid leaves have been revoked from all Daimler India Commercial CV staff.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Halts Production At Oragadam: Sources
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Daimler has temporarily suspended its commercial vehicle production since September 25 at its Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu. Sources suggest that the shutdown will continue till October 7.

Close to 1,500 employees have been asked to not come to work. A total of three days worth of paid leaves have been revoked from all Daimler India Commercial CV staff. According to sources, the production has been suspended due to low demand and high inventory of BS-IV vehicles. The company stated that the production lines were being adjusted depending on market demand.

The company recorded sale of 3.78 lakh trucks in 2018 which went down by 24 per cent to 1.94 lakh trucks and buses in 2019 until now. Earlier this month, the company had suggested that stated that it aims to make India export hubs for its trucks and buses. Indicating its readiness to transition to the new Bharat Stage VI emission norms much before the April 2020 deadline, the company said it has invested around Rs 500 crore on the technology for the transition.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram