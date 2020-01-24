Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Opens New BharatBenz Dealership in Karnataka

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) in association with Trident Trucking today inaugurated a new BharatBenz dealership in Attibele which will cater to BharatBenz trucks and buses. The opening of this new network touchpoint, owned and operated by Trident Trucking, reflects the strong growth trajectory of BharatBenz in the state of Karnataka and the country. Sameer Chaudhary, Managing Director, Trident Trucking along with Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles inaugurated the dealership.

Speaking at the event, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, DICV said: “While competitors contract, we expand. In 2018 we announced our intention to reduce customer reach from 200 to 100 kilometres in 3 years. With this, our 236th touchpoint, we are already down to 140 km. It is our continuous endeavour to be present wherever our customers need us; our fast-growing network demonstrates our confidence in the Indian market".

Sameer Chaudhary, Managing Director, Trident Trucking said: “We are delighted to partner with BharatBenz once again with our new state-of-the-art BharatBenz dealership at Attibele. This will be our 8th BharatBenz dealership in India. We are fully ready to ensure that our customers experience superior sales and after-sales service at our new dealership”.

Features of the BharatBenz Attibele Dealership: Largest BharatBenz 3S facility (sales, service, spares) in the South zone with twenty-four mechanical bays, six accident bays and an exclusive paint shop. The dealership will have trained manpower who understand the diverse needs of the customers and will offer onsite services. It comes equipped with high productivity tools, advanced guided diagnostics and mobile service vans.

About BharatBenz Sales and Service Network in Karnataka: In Karnataka, BharatBenz now has 14 network touchpoints, including dealerships in Bangalore, Chitradurga, Kalyan Nagar, Mangalore, Shivamogga, Mysore and Chikkabalapur. All the dealerships provide complete sales and service support for the entire range of BharatBenz trucks and buses.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.