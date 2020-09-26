Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to Expand to Over 250 Dealerships in India by End of 2020

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses, has revealed plans to grow their dealer network by 10%, exceeding 250 outlets by the end of 2020. The extra touchpoints will improve their reach in the Golden Quadrilateral, cutting down the distance between dealerships from 160 km to 120 km.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing & Sales and Customer Services DICV said, “We are steadily expanding our dealer network to ensure that all customers have easy access to our products and services, no matter where in India they do business. That is a commitment we made to BharatBenz buyers from the beginning, and we will continue to honour it.”

The extra touchpoints will bring the total number of vehicle bays past 1300, allowing BharatBenz dealers to service up to 40,000 vehicles every month. Earlier this year, DICV announced the sales milestone of 1 lakh BharatBenz trucks sold in India, a number which continues to grow despite the tough market.

Also Watch:

Satyakam Arya, CEO & Managing Director DICV said, "Last month, BharatBenz showed double-digit sales growth compared to August 2019. We have always believed in the long-term potential of India and continue to see this as a growth market for domestic sales, as well as an ideal manufacturing hub for global exports,” said Satyakam Arya, CEO & Managing Director DICV."

Since premiering their all-new portfolio of BSVI-compliant trucks and buses in Mumbai at the beginning of the year, the CV manufacturer has seen record market shares in the domestic Indian market.