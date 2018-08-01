English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to Get New Boss, Nesselhauf Returns to Headquarters

Erich Nesselhauf joined Daimler Trucks' Indian project in 2008 and built the local procurement and supply chain strategies from scratch.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2018, 6:24 PM IST
Image for representation only (Image: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said its managing director and chief executive officer, Erich Nesselhauf, will return to Germany to take up a senior position at the Daimler Trucks' headquarters. The replacement for Nesselhauf, who has been heading the 100 per cent Indian subsidiary of the Daimler AG, Germany, since 2014, will be announced in due course, a release said. Nesselhauf will be taking over global responsibility for manufacturing engineering at Daimler Trucks' headquarters on October 1, it added.

"Under his (Nesselhauf) leadership, we have established our footprint in India, which includes our domestic BharatBenz business as well as exports to global markets," said Hartmut Schick, head of Daimler Trucks Asia. Nesselhauf joined Daimler Trucks' Indian project in 2008 and built the local procurement and supply chain strategies from scratch. Subsequently, he was named the managing director and chief executive officer of DICV in June 2014.

The Chennai-based firm is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the domestic market and has invested more than Rs 5,000 crore in establishing its presence here, according to the release. With a production facility at Oragadam near Chennai, the company manufactures and sells nine to 49-tonne trucks besides buses and coaches under the brand name BharatBenz buses and Mercedes-Benz coaches in the domestic market. It also produces for Daimler Trucks' brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
