Daimler India's Chennai Plant to Have Non-Production Days in September, October
Daimler India's move to shut production at its manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai follows the current slowdown in the Indian Automobile Sector.
Image for Representation
Amid the slowdown in the automobile sector, Daimler India Commercial Vehicle, the subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, announced on September 27 that there will be non-production days at its plant near Chennai in September and October. "DICV will have three non-production days in September and three in October," the company spokesperson said in a statement. "We are closely monitoring the situation and adjusting our production line depending on market demand," it said. Permanent employees have been granted additional vacation days.
The move follows the slowdown in the automobile sector that has forced many manufacturers and component suppliers to cut production and plan temporary plant closures. Daimler India currently has an over Rs 5,000 crore manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai spread across 440 acres. The company produces buses and trucks under various brands to serve both domestic and overseas markets.
Recently, Hinduja Group's heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland had announced non-working days at its various manufacturing facilities following weak demand. Last month, city-based TVS Group firm Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, automaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd, and Hero MotoCorp had announced the suspension of production at their facilities in line with market demand.
