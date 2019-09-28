Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Daimler India's Chennai Plant to Have Non-Production Days in September, October

Daimler India's move to shut production at its manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai follows the current slowdown in the Indian Automobile Sector.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Daimler India's Chennai Plant to Have Non-Production Days in September, October
Image for Representation

Amid the slowdown in the automobile sector, Daimler India Commercial Vehicle, the subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, announced on September 27 that there will be non-production days at its plant near Chennai in September and October. "DICV will have three non-production days in September and three in October," the company spokesperson said in a statement. "We are closely monitoring the situation and adjusting our production line depending on market demand," it said. Permanent employees have been granted additional vacation days.

The move follows the slowdown in the automobile sector that has forced many manufacturers and component suppliers to cut production and plan temporary plant closures. Daimler India currently has an over Rs 5,000 crore manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai spread across 440 acres. The company produces buses and trucks under various brands to serve both domestic and overseas markets.

Recently, Hinduja Group's heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland had announced non-working days at its various manufacturing facilities following weak demand. Last month, city-based TVS Group firm Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, automaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd, and Hero MotoCorp had announced the suspension of production at their facilities in line with market demand.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram