1-min read

Daimler, MizMaa Invest in Israeli Tech Startup Anagog

Reuters

Updated:February 27, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
Anagog, an Israeli parking app, is seen on a smartphone. (Image: Reuters)
German carmaker Daimler and U.S. venture capital firm MizMaa Ventures took part in a round of financing for Tel Aviv-based start-up Anagog Ltd, Daimler said on Monday, without providing financial details.

Daimler opened a Mercedes-Benz research and development centre in Tel Aviv last year, making it one of a growing number of multinational firms seeking to tap into Israel's auto technology expertise as the industry moves towards self-driving cars.

Anagog has developed software that analyses user behaviour directly in the mobile phone, using sensors, and then predicts future scenarios on the basis of artificial intelligence.

Last year, Anagog and Daimler launched the EQ Ready App, which helps drivers decide whether it makes sense for them to switch to greener car technology by recording real journeys and comparing them with electric and hybrid vehicles.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
