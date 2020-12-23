Daimler Partners With Infosys to Bolster Cloud-powered Innovation and IT Infrastructure in Auto Sector

German automobile giant Daimler AG and Infosys on Tuesday a long-term partnership that will help the companies drive a Hybrid Cloud-powered innovation and IT infrastructure transformation in the automotive sector.

The collaboration will empower Daimler to strengthen its IT capabilities, and Infosys, its automotive expertise.

As part of this partnership, automotive IT infrastructure experts based out of Germany, wider Europe, the US and the APAC region will transition from Daimler AG to Infosys.

Infosys said it is well placed to realise this transition as an expert having integrated more than 16,000 employees through other partnerships in recent years with a high acceptance, retention and satisfaction rate.

The transfer will also enable Infosys to bolster and grow its automotive business, while offering Daimler employees strong prospects for long-term career growth and development.

"Infosys has deep expertise in helping our clients across the globe navigate their digital journeys, and as part of this strategic partnership, we look forward to setting a new standard for the automotive industry," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.

Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys.

"Infosys wants to grow with us in the automotive industry, which gives career opportunities for our employees. With this partnership, Daimler also strengthens its overall technology investment and partnership strategy," said Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.

Daimler said it will work towards a model that ensures a robust IT infrastructure across its plants and regions, and supports consolidation of its data centres, scaling its IT operations, and bringing innovations to the fore.

"As we embark on this journey, we will bring together capabilities, ecosystems and a hybrid cloud infrastructure that will shape new experiences for Daimler AG and the industry at large," said Parekh.