Daimler to Cut Jobs to Save 1 Billion Euros by End-2022
The German car industry as a whole is confronting weaker-than-expected growth, weighed down by US-China trade conflicts and Brexit uncertainty.
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Daimler said Thursday it planned to cut jobs to save more than 1.0 billion euros (USD 1.1 billion) by the end of 2022, as the German luxury carmaker grapples with an expensive switch to greener vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz maker has also been hit by expensive recalls, a slowing global market and an 870-million-euro fine in September for having sold vehicles that did not conform with legal emissions limits.
"By the end of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to save more than 1 billion euros in personnel costs. To this end, jobs are to be reduced," the company said in a statement. "The expanded range of plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles is leading to cost increases that will have a negative impact on Mercedes-Benz Cars' return on sales," it added. Like its rivals, the Stuttgart-based firm is spending billions in the shift towards the electric, autonomous vehicles of the future.
The German car industry as a whole is confronting weaker-than-expected growth, weighed down by US-China trade conflicts and Brexit uncertainty. The setbacks pushed Daimler into a net loss of 1.2 billion euros in the second quarter, its first three-month loss in 10 years. The company did not say how many jobs would be cut. But the Sueddeutsche Zeitung last week reported, citing an email sent to staff by the group's works council, that it would cut 1,100 management jobs worldwide.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Meets Rodney Reed After Texas Court Stays His Execution
- Streaming Now: Avengers Endgame Now on Hotstar, Netflix Releases House Arrest and The Crown 3
- UP Power Minister Gets Prepaid Electricity Meter at Home to Set Example for Other Politicians
- Meet Duo, the Two-faced Kitten That Defied All the Odds Despite its Medical Condition
- Instagram Takes Hide Likes Test Global; Influencers Must be on The Verge of Tears?