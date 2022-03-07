Daimler Truck Opens Global Innovation and Development Centre in India

Daimler Truck has announced the launch of its innovation and development centre, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) in Bangalore. The German automaker says that the centre will serve as the backbone for all innovations and technology developments for Daimler Truck globally including Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Fuso, Bharat Benz, and EvoBus GmbH. In December 2021, the Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) was formed as an independent company focusing on trucks and buses. The company has decided to create a dedicated product engineering and IT centre in Bangalore, India, to create an epicentre for future innovations and leverage the talent capabilities in the region.

Commenting on the launch, Thomas Ulm, Chairman, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India, said, “The automotive sector is evolving at a very fast pace. Disruptive automotive technologies and high-quality next-generation vehicles will be paramount for companies to create a differentiation in the industry. With the launch of DTICI, we will be able to empower the commercial vehicles segment with cutting-edge technology and innovation to stay ahead of the curve.”

“The transportation industry is reinventing itself to create differentiating products focused on zero-emission and software lead innovation,” said Raghavendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India. “DTICI will provide competitive advantage by building deep engineering and IT capabilities to achieve zero-emission and industry-leading innovations in the area of software and electronics for all Daimler Truck and Bus brands across the globe. Our combined strength in product engineering ranging from design, computer-aided engineering (CAE), Mechatronics and IT coupled with rich talent pool will bring new technologies to the road even faster than before and more efficiently.”

The engineering team at the centre will focus on a range of topics including vehicle engineering, powertrain engineering, software development for electronic control units, computer-aided engineering (CAE), computer-aided design (CAD), IT programming using complex engineering tools and methods. Furthermore, this centre will work on connectivity, cyber security, big data and advanced analytics, system integration and electrification topics.

