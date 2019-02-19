English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Daimler Will Bring EVs in India When Market Conditions are Suitable: Top Official
We will bring this technology to India, when we think suitable to do so," Daimler CEO and managing director, Satyakam Arya said.
Daimler logo seen behind Mercedes' three-pointed star. (Photo: Reuters)
German commercial vehicle maker Daimler would bring in electric vehicles to India when the market conditions were suitable, a top official said. "I think you know Daimler is working on electrification of its vehicles across the world. We will bring this technology to India, when we think suitable to do so," company CEO and managing director, Satyakam Arya said here.
The company introduced electric vehicles in three major markets around the world and the response was "unimaginable," he said. "We have launched in three key markets around the world. Japan, Europe and the US. The response is unimaginable (there)," he told reporters here.
Elaborating, on the introduction of electric vehicles, he said, "electrification makes sense in different segments in a different way". "If you talk about passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, we already see lot of work happening. We have to wait and watch for commercial vehicles, medium-heavy commercial vehicles. this is what we are also seeing in other parts of the world," he said.
Arya said they were quite happy as government was pushing electrification. "This will bring in sustained mobility". On the rollout of BS-VI compliant vehicles, Arya said, the company was investing on producing BS-VI compliant vehicles.
"The difference between us and others, is we do not invest in technology. Because we have that. We localise the product." He said the company would just not roll out products that are BS-VI with emission compliant, but will also use the opportunity to provide better value to customers.
On the company's performance in 2018, he said DICV achieved best-ever results in 2018 business year and also reached "break-even" in the truck business. "2018 was the best year in the young history of our company and for BharatBenz-our focus on profitable growth continues to pay off," he said.
In the domestic market, DICV posted growth of 35 percent sales of 22,532 trucks in 2018 as against 16,717 units in 2017. "This positive development was both due to the strength of BharatBenz product portfolio which continues to resonate with the rising number of value-conscious customers...," he said.
On the exports front, he said, it increased by eight percent to 7,054 trucks in 2018 as against 6,553 sold in 2017. On the outlook for 2019, he said, DICV expects continuous positive development both in domestic and exports. "Our full attention is on India's transition to BS-VI in just over a year, and we are confident to add the next chapter to our success story," he added.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
