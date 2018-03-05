Dainese Designs New Fabric Soft Top for Pagani Huayra Roadster

Pagani Huayra Roadster with Dainese soft-top. (Image: Pagani)

Dainese – manufacturer of motorcycle protective gear - has announced a new collaboration with Italian exotic car manufacturer Pagani Automobili. The two Italian brands have created an innovative and sophisticated new soft top with a material called the 'Pagani Fabric' designed for Pagani's Roadster models – especially the Huayra.Dainese made its research and development department available to the Modena-based manufacturer, with the aim of identifying and creating the best possible materials for the fabric and structural parts to create a sophisticated technical solution for cars such as the Pagani Huayra Roadster.Inspired by the first flying machines designed by Da Vinci, the Ornitottero, and by certain well-known, contemporary architectonic and engineering works, the soft top is a combination of High Elastic Modulus Carbon Fiber components developed by Pagani and technical fabric developed by Dainese.As the soft top is closed, predetermined folding areas allow the fabric to follow the folds of the structure like origami. This system ensures the durability of the fabric over time and reduces the amount of storage space needed in the car to a minimum. The soft top equipped on the Huayra Roadster offers both a comfortable driving experience and a one-of-a-kind look.“Creating the reserve soft top for the Huayra Roadster was a real technical challenge,” confirms Horacio Pagani, Chief Designer at Pagani Automobili. “Our goal was to provide customers with a folding roof solution, one that takes up minimal space when stored in the car. The soft top was conceived as a lightweight, resistant tensostructure, in which every single element contributes to carrying out the overall function through tension.”The new soft top Pagani Huayra Roadster will debut at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 8th.