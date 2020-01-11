Dakar Rally 2020: In Conversation With C S Santosh, Representing India With Hero Motosports

C S Santosh has to be one of India’s finest off-road racers and his talent and achievements have put him on the pedestal as the one representing India at the Dakar Rally. Back again for the 2020 season, with Hero Motosports, C S is currently racing at the Dakar Rally which is taking place in Saudi Arabia this year and has been putting on a stellar performance. And in case you are wondering what Dakar Rally is all about, well, in the words of C S, “it is the biggest, baddest motorsport in the world.”

The Dakar Rally has a new venue for this year in the form of Saudi Arabia, where it is taking place for the very first time. This means thousands of kilometres of uncharted terrain is to be conquered over a span of several days where racers endure some of the most extreme conditions in any motorsport in the world. From India, Hero Motosports has been constantly participating in this rally and have been improving on their results every year.

C S Santosh in action. (Photo: Hero Motosports)

But before all of the madness began, we got hold of C S Santosh to find out how has he prepared himself for such a task, what he thinks of the Dakar, how the race has changed for him over the years and the new motorcycle that feels better than ever to him in terms of performance.

Watch Video:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.