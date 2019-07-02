Daniel Craig Seen Driving Aston Martin Series II V8 Vantage for Bond 25; Here's Everything You Need to Know

The makers of Bond 25 recently took to social media to show British Actor Daniel Craig driving in the classic Aston Martin, before getting out and stylishly walk ahead for a shot. For automobile lovers, the car Craig was driving was a classic Aston Martin Series II V8 Vantage. While the video only gave a glimpse of the rear section of the car, promotional photos featuring Daniel pCraig as 007 reveals the front of the car as well.

The official social media handle of James Bond took to Twitter to post a video of Craig riding the Aston Martin V8, along with the caption, "Daniel Craig and the @astonmartin V8 on location for #Bond25."

The social media handle further posted an image of Craig walking ahead of the Aston Martin and shared the caption, "007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the #Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic @astonmartin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS."

The Series II V8 is one of three Aston Martin models that have been confirmed to be a part of Bond 25, with the other two being the DB5 and the recently unveiled Valhalla Hypercar.

The Aston Martin V8, which was entirely hand-built, requiring 1,200 man-hours to finish, was initially powered by a 5.3-litre V8 engine, tuned to churn out 390 brake horsepower (bhp). In 1986, Aston Martin introduced an option pack that bumped the peak power to 402 bhp.

Bond 25 is slated to be released on April 8, 2020.