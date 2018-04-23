English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Daniel Craig's Aston Martin Fetches $468,500 in New York
Christie's, which announced results of the bidding, had estimated the limited-edition midnight blue 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish would fetch $400,000-$600,000.
Aston Martin 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
James Bond actor Daniel Craig's Aston Martin, numbered with the character's signature 007, sold at auction Friday for $468,500.
Christie's, which announced results of the bidding, had estimated the limited-edition midnight blue 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish would fetch $400,000-$600,000.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit The Opportunity Network, a charity helping under-served youths develop their careers. Both Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, sit on the charity's board.
Craig made a surprise appearance during the auction, joining the Christie's team to encourage a client to bid higher.
The car, which has a top speed of 183 miles (295 kilometers) per hour, is part of a series of just 100 which Aston Martin created in 2014 to celebrate the firm's 100th anniversary.
It is made of a lightweight bonded aluminum structure and motorsport-inspired carbon-fiber exterior. The handcrafted interior includes luxury leathers, carbon fiber and aluminum.
