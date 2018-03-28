English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Daniel Craig's Personal 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish Up For Auction
The car, made for Daniel Craig by Aston Martin and numbered 007, is estimated to fetch $400,000 to $600,000.
Daniel Craig's personal 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish is estimated to sell for $400,000 to $600,000. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Auction house Christie's has announced the upcoming sale of an Aston Martin owned by British actor Daniel Craig -- the current James Bond. The car will go under the hammer at The Exceptional Sale, held at the Rockefeller Center, New York, Friday, April 20, 2018.
The actor's personal, limited edition 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish Centenary Edition is set to go under the hammer in New York. All proceeds will benefit The Opportunity Network, a non-profit organization that provides young people with pathways to career development.
The car, made for Daniel Craig by Aston Martin and numbered 007, is estimated to fetch $400,000 to $600,000. Aston Martin created just 100 Centenary Edition Vanquish models to celebrate the firm's 100th anniversary. Designed and hand built in England, this Aston Martin Vanquish has a powerful V12 petrol engine and an automatic gearbox. It has a top speed of 183mph. The car's bespoke exterior and interior reflect Daniel Craig's preference for denim and dark colors with its unique midnight-blue exterior and deep blue, hand-stitched, luxury leather interior.
Launched in London in 2008, The Exceptional Sale is a series of selective and tightly curated auctions of decorative arts masterpieces and significant cultural icons.
