English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dassault Systemes India Eyes Over 10 Percent Growth in 2018
Dassault Systemes is looking to grow its product user base 4 times to 1 million in the next three years.
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Software firm Dassault Systemes expects to register over 10 percent growth in India by end of this year, a top company official said.
"Last year, we were able to achieve over 10 percent growth year-on-year. This year also we are going to do the same," Dassault Systemes India MD Samson Khaou told reporters.
Announcing subscription model for cloud offerings at an event, Khaou said more than 70 percent of business comes from automotive, industrial and aerospace segments and rest from retail, natural resources and biotechnology segments.
"This year we expect growth to come from manufacturing, defence, 3D printing, infrastructure and construction verticals," Khaou said.
France-based Dassault Systemes has over 8,000 customers in India.
With this launch, the company is looking to grow its product user base 4 times to 1 million in the next three years.
"We are connected to over 1,500 academic institutions. Through them, we have around 2,50,000 students using our product every year. We want to build a community of 1 million users in next three years in which students will form a significant portion," Khaou said.
He said the company is also encouraging startups in India to use its products.
The company is now hosting its software on cloud infrastructure of Amazon Web Services. Dassault Systemes' direct business transformation channel and over 45 large value-added resellers will roll out cloud offers.
"In India, we see a lot of potential in cloud adoption in Electric Vehicle (EV) and components segment supporting the EV roadmap, Dassault Systemes Executive VP Sylvain Laurent said.
Also Watch
Also Watch
"Last year, we were able to achieve over 10 percent growth year-on-year. This year also we are going to do the same," Dassault Systemes India MD Samson Khaou told reporters.
Announcing subscription model for cloud offerings at an event, Khaou said more than 70 percent of business comes from automotive, industrial and aerospace segments and rest from retail, natural resources and biotechnology segments.
"This year we expect growth to come from manufacturing, defence, 3D printing, infrastructure and construction verticals," Khaou said.
France-based Dassault Systemes has over 8,000 customers in India.
With this launch, the company is looking to grow its product user base 4 times to 1 million in the next three years.
"We are connected to over 1,500 academic institutions. Through them, we have around 2,50,000 students using our product every year. We want to build a community of 1 million users in next three years in which students will form a significant portion," Khaou said.
He said the company is also encouraging startups in India to use its products.
The company is now hosting its software on cloud infrastructure of Amazon Web Services. Dassault Systemes' direct business transformation channel and over 45 large value-added resellers will roll out cloud offers.
"In India, we see a lot of potential in cloud adoption in Electric Vehicle (EV) and components segment supporting the EV roadmap, Dassault Systemes Executive VP Sylvain Laurent said.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facebook Data Breach: After Germany, Brazil, What Stops India From Summoning Social Media Giant?
- Lionel Messi Begins Road to Russia as Argentina Chase World Cup Glory
- Usain Bolt Set to Begin Borussia Dortmund Trial on Friday
- 5 Hacks to Stabilize an Upset Stomach
- Saroj Khan Refuses To Comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's Highly Criticised 'Ek do teen' Revival