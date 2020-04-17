AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Date for Renewal of Motor Insurance Policies Extended to May 15 Due to COVID-19

Image for representation only.

Image for representation only.

The Finance Ministry issued a revised notification as the period of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has been extended to May 3.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
Share this:

The Union Government has allowed motor and health insurance policyholders to defer payment of their renewal premium falling due during the period of the lockdown that has now been extended till May 3.

The finance ministry in a revised notification has now allowed third-party motor insurance premium dues falling during the period of national lockdown between March 25 and May 3, to be paid on or before May 15.

In the earlier notification, this relaxation was allowed for the initial lockdown period from March 25 to April 14 where policyholders were asked to pay premium dues till April 21. But since the period of lockdown has been extended, premium dues can be paid after the lockdown ends.

The (delayed) payment will also 'ensure continuity of the statutory motor vehicle third party insurance cover from the date on which the policy falls due for renewal,' department of financial services said in a notification dated April 15.

The government has provided the same deferred payment option to health insurance policyholders too who had to pay renewal premium during the period of the lockdown.

The changes have been made in view of the prevailing situation in the country due to COVID-19 disease and a consequent 19-day extension of national lockdown from April 15 to May 3, 2020.

The latest changes in compliance measures for insurance customers had come after finance ministry allowed similar deferral in performance of statutory duty in respect of direct tax and indirect tax last month.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,342

    +54,647*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,165,500

    +95,681*

  • Cured/Discharged

    550,453

    +32,522*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,705

    +8,512*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres