Datsun Commences Made-in-India GO CVT & GO+ CVT Exports to South Africa

Nissan India announced the start of exports of the Datsun GO CVT & GO+ CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) to South Africa from its alliance plant, Renault Nissan Alliance India Pvt. Ltd (RNAIPL) in Oragadam, Chennai. With the annual capacity of 4,80,000 units, the vehicles manufactured at this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility are well accepted in India and global.

Since beginning operations in India in 2010, Nissan has exported over 880,000 cars from the country, establishing the plant as a major hub for overseas markets.

Commenting on the milestone, Biju Balendran, Managing Director & CEO, RNAIPL, said, “Our recently introduced Datsun GO & GO+ equipped with CVT have been receiving a positive response from customers in India. Now, we are proud to export these versions to South Africa. Exports form a key strategic pillar of our India operations, helps grow the local economy and is a firm affirmation of Nissan’s commitment towards building India as one of its key manufacturing hubs globally.”

Nissan exports the Datsun GO & GO+ models to South Africa, Sub Saharan countries and Nepal. The interior design of Datsun GO & GO+ is fitted with a premium instrument panel, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto/Apple Car Play.

