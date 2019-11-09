Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Datsun Commences Made-in-India GO CVT & GO+ CVT Exports to South Africa

Since beginning operations in India in 2010, Nissan has exported over 880,000 cars from the country, establishing the plant as a major hub for overseas markets.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Datsun Commences Made-in-India GO CVT & GO+ CVT Exports to South Africa
Datsun GO. (Image: News18.com)

Nissan India announced the start of exports of the Datsun GO CVT & GO+ CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) to South Africa from its alliance plant, Renault Nissan Alliance India Pvt. Ltd (RNAIPL) in Oragadam, Chennai. With the annual capacity of 4,80,000 units, the vehicles manufactured at this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility are well accepted in India and global.

Since beginning operations in India in 2010, Nissan has exported over 880,000 cars from the country, establishing the plant as a major hub for overseas markets.

Commenting on the milestone, Biju Balendran, Managing Director & CEO, RNAIPL, said, “Our recently introduced Datsun GO & GO+ equipped with CVT have been receiving a positive response from customers in India. Now, we are proud to export these versions to South Africa. Exports form a key strategic pillar of our India operations, helps grow the local economy and is a firm affirmation of Nissan’s commitment towards building India as one of its key manufacturing hubs globally.”

Nissan exports the Datsun GO & GO+ models to South Africa, Sub Saharan countries and Nepal. The interior design of Datsun GO & GO+ is fitted with a premium instrument panel, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto/Apple Car Play.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram