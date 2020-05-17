AUTO

1-MIN READ

Datsun Go and Go+ BS-VI Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs 3.99 Lakh

Datsun GO. (Image: News18.com)

Datsun GO. (Image: News18.com)



Datsun has launched the BS-VI version of Go and Go+ in India. Prices for the Go starts at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Go+ MPV starts at Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of features, the BS-VI Go and Go+ gets the same list as the outgoing BS-IV version. This means that the top-spec T(O) trims get the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable outside mirrors, rear washer/wiper, LED DRLs and 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the car is now powered with the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine compliant to BS6 emission norms. The engine makes 68hp and 104Nm of torque with the 5-speed manual gearbox, and 77hp with the CVT automatic gearbox.

Datsun is also offering a slew of new financing schemes such as the 'Buy Now and Pay in 2021' which allows the customer to buy the car now and start paying monthly instalments next year; a 100 percent finance option; and Low EMI Benefit.

In the domestic market, the Datsun Go competes with the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, facelift, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Meanwhile, the Go+ rivals the 7-seat Renault Triber.

