Datsun Go and Go+ Prices Increased by 5 Percent in India

Nissan India has announced a price increase on Datsun GO and GO+ up to 5 per cent, effective October 1, 2019.

”With safety at heart, Datsun is committed to offering accessible and value-for-money products powered by Japanese engineering. Owing to an increase in multiple costs, we are making a planned price increase to our Datsun GO and GO+ models.” commented Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

Last week, Datsun opened the pre-bookings for the CVT variants of Datsun GO and GO+. Customers can pre-book their Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT with a fully refundable down payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country.

The Datsun GO and GO+ CVT gets front and side crash performance, roof and pedestrian protection reinforcement. The first-in-segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), dual airbags, anti-lock braking system with EBD and BA, engine immobilizer, reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps speed sensing auto door locks make Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT one of the safest cars in the segment.

