Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Limited Edition Launched in India for Rs 4.21 Lakh
The Remix Edition gets the new hood & roof wraps, all black interiors and new dual-tone colour combinations.
Datsun GO Remix Limited Edition. (Image: Datsun)
Datsun India has announced the launch of Remix Limited Edition of Datsun GO and GO+, priced at Rs 4,21,000 and Rs 4,99,000 respectively. The Remix Edition gets the new hood & roof wraps, all black interiors and new dual-tone colour combinations, and is available at all the Nissan and Datsun dealerships across-India for sale.
Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Datsun brings together the heritage of Japanese technology and contemporary design that appeal to our target consumers. The Remix variants are a fantastic addition to the Datsun portfolio and we are delighted to introduce the exclusive Onyx Black colour option in Datsun GO model. We are confident that the Remix Limited Editions of GO and GO+ variants will definitely turn heads on the roads.”
Datsun GO Remix Limited Edition interior. (Image: Datsun)
Datsun GO Remix has been introduced in an exclusive ONYX black colour remixed with attractive orange decals. Also, the Datsun GO+ Remix comes in a dual-tone storm white color styled with exciting orange and black decals. The Datsun GO and GO+ Remix are also available in Storm White and Dual-tone Silver respectively.
The limited edition models come with nine new features such as Remote Keyless entry, Hands-free Bluetooth audio, trendy seat cover, all black front grill, stylish black wheel covers, piano-black interiors, rear sporty spoiler, stylish chrome exhaust finisher and chrome bumper bezel.
The Datsun GO and GO+ models are equipped with a 1.2L engine. Both models are loaded with features like follow-me-home headlamps, speed sensitive electric power steering, powerful air conditioning, front power windows, auxiliary-in and USB charger ports, and central locking.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
