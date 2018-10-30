Datsun GO, GO+ First Drive Review: Modern, Up-To-Date and Better Value for Money

Datsun GO and GO+ get new front bumper and LED DRL. (Photo: News18.com)

The Datsun Go and the GO+ were the first cars that Datsun entered the Indian market with and they’ve been around for some time. And now, they’ve given both of these cars a mid-life facelift and they promise that the cars offer better value for money than before. But is that really the case? Well, we find out.Starting off with the exterior changes, well, they are quite subtle and Datsun has made a few nips and tucks here and there but as a whole, at first glance, the car does look significantly better than before. Now, it has a premium touch to it and it just feels like you are getting a more modern, up to date car for your money. The changes include a new front bumper which also houses the new LED Daytime running lights and this time around, they do have proper visibility in daylight, something that we had noticed was not the case with the RediGo.When you look at the cars from the side, well, the profile is similar but now it comes with larger wheels which not only look better but also make the wheel arches look fuller than before. Also, our test unit had roof rails on it and is a welcome addition. At the back, the Datsun GO gets a chrome strip on the boot lid and there is the use of carbon-fibre styled addition in the newly designed bumper. Whereas on the Datsun GO+, the bumper uses the same design elements but in a different manner.And the same carbon-fibre-like plastic brings us to the interiors of the car where it can be found all over the cabin. There’s use of it on the dashboard, the instrument cluster, around the handbrake, the doors and even the infotainment system. Would you like so much of it? Well, that’s down to your personal taste. In the Datsun GO+, you get a contrasting dual-tone interior that, for us, looks a bit better than the all-black theme that is followed in the Datsun GO.Speaking of the infotainment system on offer, Datsun has made sure that they offer a complete experience. The touch feedback is great and the overall design is fantastic and easy to use. That’s not it, the infotainment system also supports Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and that’s a fantastic addition in our books.However, we did wish that some of the exposed metal, like the bonnet-opener lever inside the cabin and the OBD port, was concealed a bit better especially since the port is finished in white and really sticks out like a sore spot. If you can ignore that, well, the design of the cabin is really nice.One of the best things about the Datsun GO remains to be the boot space on offer that is one of the best in its segment but when you come to the Datsun GO+, well, things are a bit different as there is a seat in this case. Now Datsun says that this is a 5+2 seating arrangement so it is best for kids, not really for adults.But in case you do want that boot space, well, you can push the last row of seats down and have that boot space for you. Keep in mind, though, the last row of seats do not lie down flat and there will be some intrusion into the boot space.Coming to the driving experience of both the cars, well, they are powered by the same engine which remains unchanged. It is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit that makes 68 PS of power and 104 Nm of torque and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine is peppy, fun to push around, is apt for everyday commuting and we have no complaints about it. But when it comes to the cabin insulation, well, we wish it was better as the engine sound creeps into the cabin making it sound more stressed than it actually is. The gearbox is decent at best but what really stands out is the drive quality as the suspension setup is bang on for city roads and potholes are managed gracefully. The driving ergonomics are comfortable and the 180mm ground clearance helps as well.But most importantly, Datsun is offering ABS, dual airbags and rear parking sensors as standard across variants.To wrap up our experience with both these cars, well, they are definitely better value for money than before and feel more up to date with the other offerings in the segment. Yes, some things could have been better here and there, but all of that goes for a toss when you throw in the price of these cars which, to say the least, is impressive. The Datsun GO has been launched at Rs 3.29 lakh and the GO+ has been priced at Rs 3.83 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). And because of which, both these cars become serious contenders for your money and deserve to be looked at before your next purchase.