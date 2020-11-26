Datsun India Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 45,000 on Redi-Go, Go and Go+ Till November 30

The coronavirus outbreak had made the world come to a standstill. Due to the virus, many businesses had to be shut and as a result, a lot of people lost their jobs too. In such trying times it is obvious that most people have been opting to save money instead of splurging it. As a result of this the travel industry, hotel industry and automobile industry have been hit badly. The sale of cars since the beginning of 2020 have been on a decline and after the spread of COVID-19, the business has been on the downfall.

In order to increase their sales in India, Japanese carmaker Datsun is offering discounts on its various models. The discount scheme can be availed till the end of this month, i.e. November 30. The discount prices can change depending upon the variant and stock of the models. The discount is being offered on Datsun Redi-GO, Datsun GO and Datsun GO+.

The brand is offering different varieties of discounts including, cash discount, year-end discount, exchange bonus and special corporate discounts for medical professionals. Here is a look at the discounts that are being offered on each of these vehicles:

Datsun Redi-GO:

This is the smallest iteration of Datsun. Those willing to buy this car can avail a cash discount of Rs 7,000, exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 and year-end benefit of Rs 11,000. Those who are into the medical profession are eligible to avail an additional corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on the car.

Datsun GO:

This model does not offer any corporate discount for medical professionals. The buyers are eligible for getting a cash and exchange discount of Rs 20,000 each. Apart from that they also get a year-end discount of Rs 11,000.

Datsun GO+:

Much like Datsun GO+ has the same year-end discount as Datsun GO i.e. Rs 11,000. Another similarity between the GO and the GO+ variant is that both of them do not offer any corporate discount for the medical professionals. The cash discount offered on the variant is Rs 15,000 while the exchange discount is Rs 20,000.