Datsun Offering Attractive Discounts of Upto Rs 55,000 on Select Cars in August

Datsun has joined the league of carmakers offering discounts to boost their sales. Datsun’s RediGo, GO and the GO Plus are coming at attractive benefits. Those who want to buy these cars can avail discounts till August 31, reported Carwale.

Those who take a test drive and provide feedback in August may get a chance to win 100 percent cash back. The Datsun GO hatchback fetches the maximum benefit of Rs 55,000, including a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and exchange benefit of Rs 20,000. It also includes a loyalty offer of Rs 10,000 and a medical professional discount of up to Rs Rs 5,000.

The company on Datsun GO Plus offers a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, loyalty offer of Rs 10,000 and medical professional benefit of up to Rs 5,000, amounting to Rs 50,000.

The Redigo hatchback gets customers a discount of up to Rs 30,000, carrying exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000, loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000 and medical professional benefit of up to Rs 5,000. Besides, it comes at 7.99 per cent rate of interest from Nissan or Datsun finance only and it applies to defined loan amount and tenure.

The offers may vary across variants and cities. So, customers can enquire about the exact discount amount from their nearest dealership.

All models which come with benefits are BS6-compliant. They are powered by a petrol engine.

According to Droom, customers also stand a chance to win gold worth Rs 1 Lakh on the basis of lucky dip selection.