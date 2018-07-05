Datsun Offers Segment First 5 Year, Unlimited Warranty Across Product Range

100,000th Datsun Car in India. (Image: Datsun)

Celebrating the fifth anniversary in India since reveal, Datsun has launched a special package for its customers called the ‘Peace of mind’. Available to Datsun redi-GO, GO and GO+ customers, the package offers first-in-class five-year extended warranty or unlimited km warranty. Other advantages include 24x7 road-side assistance, free insurance, and a special scheme for Government employees.Commenting on the occasion, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, "As Datsun, our aim is to deliver optimum value to our customers in India not just through the Japanese engineering and technology in our products, but also through a delightful after sales experience. With our new offering “Peace of mind”, we are taking the responsibility to deliver a hassle free ownership experience that further enhances the promise of progressive mobility to our customers.”The 5 years / unlimited km warranty will have no limit on kilometres and takes care of entire car’s technical health with coverage for engine, AC Compressor, ECU, Alternator, Shock absorber and much more.The free insurance component will be limited to the first year of your ownership and there’s a special scheme for Government employees both in service and retired. Datsun is also offering free road side assistance, with lost key assistance, fuel assistance, battery jump start and hotel and cab arrangement in case of breakdown related emergencies.A vital advantage of the package is that it is transferable to the new owner, in case the car is sold to someone else during the ownership period.