English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Datsun Offers Segment First 5 Year, Unlimited Warranty Across Product Range
Other advantages include 24x7 road-side assistance, free insurance, and a special scheme for Government employees.
Datsun redi-Go 1.0 feels better to ride with the new engine. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Celebrating the fifth anniversary in India since reveal, Datsun has launched a special package for its customers called the ‘Peace of mind’. Available to Datsun redi-GO, GO and GO+ customers, the package offers first-in-class five-year extended warranty or unlimited km warranty. Other advantages include 24x7 road-side assistance, free insurance, and a special scheme for Government employees.
Commenting on the occasion, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, "As Datsun, our aim is to deliver optimum value to our customers in India not just through the Japanese engineering and technology in our products, but also through a delightful after sales experience. With our new offering “Peace of mind”, we are taking the responsibility to deliver a hassle free ownership experience that further enhances the promise of progressive mobility to our customers.”
100,000th Datsun Car in India. (Image: Datsun)
The 5 years / unlimited km warranty will have no limit on kilometres and takes care of entire car’s technical health with coverage for engine, AC Compressor, ECU, Alternator, Shock absorber and much more.
The free insurance component will be limited to the first year of your ownership and there’s a special scheme for Government employees both in service and retired. Datsun is also offering free road side assistance, with lost key assistance, fuel assistance, battery jump start and hotel and cab arrangement in case of breakdown related emergencies.
A vital advantage of the package is that it is transferable to the new owner, in case the car is sold to someone else during the ownership period.
Also Watch
Commenting on the occasion, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, "As Datsun, our aim is to deliver optimum value to our customers in India not just through the Japanese engineering and technology in our products, but also through a delightful after sales experience. With our new offering “Peace of mind”, we are taking the responsibility to deliver a hassle free ownership experience that further enhances the promise of progressive mobility to our customers.”
100,000th Datsun Car in India. (Image: Datsun)
The 5 years / unlimited km warranty will have no limit on kilometres and takes care of entire car’s technical health with coverage for engine, AC Compressor, ECU, Alternator, Shock absorber and much more.
The free insurance component will be limited to the first year of your ownership and there’s a special scheme for Government employees both in service and retired. Datsun is also offering free road side assistance, with lost key assistance, fuel assistance, battery jump start and hotel and cab arrangement in case of breakdown related emergencies.
A vital advantage of the package is that it is transferable to the new owner, in case the car is sold to someone else during the ownership period.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Growth in Numbers: Just How Much Jio Has Grown in One Year?
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?
- Between Masaan and Moksha: Being a Dom Woman in Varanasi
- A Migrating Stork Has Made a Polish Charity Pay a Phone Bill of Rs 1,82,870