Datsun redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT Long Term Review: Final Report

We tested our long-ter, Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT for a total of 3931 km over a period of 90 days. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Our long-term Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT delivered a fuel efficieny of 17.4 km/l. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

It has been three months since the Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT joined our long-term test fleet and, like I promised when I got my hands on the car, I have used the hatchback as it mostly would be used by its owners – putting it to grind every single day by using it as a daily runabout car.After three months, the car has run a total of 3931 kilometres – most of which has been clocked during city driving conditions. If you get down to calculate, that comes out to be a daily average running of 43.6 kilometres per day. The commute comprised of dense traffic conditions, open toll roads, bad patches of tarmac and pretty much everything in between.If you want the AMT transmission option with the Datsun redi-GO, you would have to go for the 999cc three-cylinder engine that develops about 67 horsepower at 5,500 RPM and 91 Nm of torque which peaks at 4,250 RPM. The engine is decently powerful but the fact that the peak power and the peak torque comes in so high up in the RPM band often makes the driver work the engine and the gearbox quite a bit to squeeze out performance from it, and when you do so, the engine gets quite audible inside the cabin. It is clear, however, that Datsun has tuned the engine to be efficient over everything else. And on that front, the redi-GO does make up for a lot of ground as during our testing it delivered efficiency of 17.4 km/l.And if you're wondering why would you opt for the AMT-equipped variant, well, why not? If you are in the market for an aggressively priced hatchback that offers the ease that comes with an AMT gearbox, well, the Datsun redi-GO is exactly that – one of the most aggressively priced AMT-equipped hatchback.And talking about the gearbox, it comes with creep functionality which 'creeps' the helps the car slowly take up speeds of up to 5-6 km/h if the car is in drive mode 'D' and the driver takes their foot off of the brake pedal. This happens without the driver needing to operate the accelerator pedal and this comes in extremely handy during choc-o-block traffic conditions. And, since it is an AMT gearbox, you can simply flick the gear lever to 'Manual Mode' wherein the gearshifts are then operated by simply pushing the gear lever ahead or backwards for downshifting or upshift respectively. This allows for control over the gearshifts when required, for example during overtakes and uphill climbs.While the gearbox proves to be extremely helpful in traffic conditions, it does feel a bit slow on open roads as it takes a bit of time to recognize the driver input and decided whether it needs to upshift or downshift. It is best to drive in Manual on open roads.As for the driving feedback, the suspension setup makes for an excellent drive quality during good roads and bad roads alike. There is a little bit of an initial body roll but the car manages it height pretty well during fast corners. The steering is light and easy to operate and provides good feedback to the driver.Coming to the design, well, the redi-GO is definitely a good-looking car. The tall-boy stance makes it look and feel bigger than what it is and it translates into great headroom inside the cabin. And the cabin itself has a decent design but the quality of materials used could have been better. There is enough space for three people to sit abreast at the back seat and there are enough compartment spaces on offer throughout the car. But the elephant in the room has to be addressed – which is the infotainment system which, in this day and age, frankly feels old and outdated and is difficult to read during day time. The redi-GO needs an upgrade in this department big time and we hope that the refresh brings along with itself a touch screen infotainment system. Another thing that left us wanting for more was that there is no way to adjust the outside rearview mirrors from inside the cabin until unless open the window and adjust it manually.But other than that, the central locking remote key is a good addition and the large boot space on offer comes in very handy. Keep in mind, though, that the loading bay is a bit high.But when you consider the price tag that the Datsun redi-GO comes at, well, it will make you forget most of these things as at a price tag of Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) – it is still your best bet at an affordable value-for-money AMT hatchback. Its key strengths are the driving feedback, good suspension setup and oodles of space inside the cabin. And at the end of the day, the redi-GO does get its basics right and should definitely be considered before you finalize on your next car.