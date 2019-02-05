English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Datsun redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT Long Term Review: Mid-Term Report
The Datsun redi-GO is one of the most accessible entry-level hatchbacks in the country, and it is also the most accessible way for you to get your hands on an AMT-equipped car. But does that mean there are areas where Datsun has cut corners to achieve this price or is it the perfect car for your money? We find out in our long-term review.
The Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT has a tall-boy stance. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Ever since the Datsun redi-GO joined our long-term test fleet it has been with me almost every day. And when it comes to cars like the redi-GO AMT, well, the list of things you should be expecting out of it needs to go hand in hand. This is not a hot hatch and neither is it a crossover. What it is, is a daily runabout car that promises to be practical, efficient, and an ability to be your trusty chariot wherever you go.
The car has been driven for about a couple of thousand kilometres and the redi-GO is delivering on most of the expectations rather well.
The highlight has to be the fact that it offers an AMT transmission which eliminates the hassle of operating the clutch during gear shifts and that is something which has proved to be extremely helpful as the route that I take to office from home happens to have some of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the city, spread across various points during a total commute distance of about 25 km.
The reason why the AMT is so helpful is also largely because of the fact that it comes with a creep function, which Datsun calls as ‘Rush Hour Mode’. What this feature does is that it ‘creeps’ the car a little bit if the car is in drive mode ‘D’ and the driver takes their foot off of the brake pedal. This happens without the driver needing to operate the accelerator pedal and the car will slowly pick up speeds of up to 5-6 km/h. In simple words, during tightly packed traffic conditions, the driver simply needs to moderate the brake pedal and the car will comfortably chug along, without the hassle of operating the clutch pedal (which it doesn’t have as it has an AMT gearbox) or the accelerator pedal. And of course, since it is an AMT gearbox, you can simply flick the gear lever to ‘Manual Mode’ wherein the gearshifts are then operated by simply pushing the gear lever ahead or backwards for downshifting or upshift respectively. This allows for control over the gearshifts when required, for example during overtakes and uphill climbs.
Other than that, the Datsun redi-GO definitely looks better than most of the other cars in its segment and the tall boy design works wonders in terms of providing space inside the car. Add to that the 185 mm ground clearance and the car feels ‘taller’ than other hatchbacks on the road.
It’s not all perfect, though, as the infotainment system that comes with the car does make it look old and goes against the overall up-to-date aura of the car. And while the AMT gearbox is immensely convenient in traffic situations, it does take its own sweet time for deciding to downshift and upshift when required and that can be a bit of a let-down on empty roads. Best to leave it in manual in such scenarios.
But everything aside, being one of the most aggressively priced AMT gearbox-equipped options in the country, it delivers on being a good daily car. So much so, that you would be willing to overlook the shortcomings and look forward to going for another drive. As do I, for the remainder of my time with the Datsun redi-GO.
