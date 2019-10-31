Datsun Redi-Go Scores Poorly on Global NCAP Crash Test, Gets One Star Safety Rating: Watch Video

Global NCAP has come out with the results of the sixth round of crash testing Indian cars and one of the cars tested is the Datsun Redi-Go which was got the lowest safety rating amongst the cars tested. As per the crash test results, the Datsun Redi-Go received a one-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection, both of which were scored out of a possible five-star rating.

The Datsun Redi-Go is one of the most aggressively priced cars that is sold in India and offers only a single driver-side airbag as standard. However, Global NCAP found the structure of the car to be “unstable” and their report even went on to say that, “It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 point belts with automatic retractors for all occupants.”

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said, “The Indian government’s crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complemented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever-higher levels of safety.”

Here is what Global NCAP had to say for the Datsun Redi-Go.

“The Redi-Go achieved just one star for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The Redi-Go offers only a driver-side airbag as standard. Its structure was rated as unstable. Its footwell area was rated as unstable. Head protection for driver was adequate due to steering wheel displacements. Head protection for the passenger was good. Driver and passenger neck protection was good. Chest protection was poor for the driver and marginal for the passenger. The poor protection of the driver's chest means that there is a high probability of life-threatening injuries. Poor protection for any of the critical body regions, in this case, the chest, limits the star rating to one star for the adults. The Redi-Go does not offer SBR in the front seats and, even if it had, the result would remain a single star. SBR points are limited as the chest is brown or red. Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly because of the contact of the head of the 18-month-old with the front seat and for the exposed head of the 3-year-old dummy during the impact. The static rear 3 point belts created difficulties in the proper and safe installation of a CRS. It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 point belts with automatic retractors for all occupants.”

