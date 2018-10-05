Datsun Signs Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan as its Brand Ambassador in India

Datsun announced Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador in India. An accomplished film star known for his versatility and risk-taking attitude, Aamir Khan will be seen in Datsun India’s new brand campaign #ExperienceChange.Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations, said, “We are delighted to have Aamir Khan join our Datsun family in India. Aamir advocates the bold and fearless attitude of the new generation who strive for excellence and embodies the spirit of Datsun. We are proud to have him onboard and be the face of our new campaign – #ExperienceChange.”#ExperienceChange aims to target young, optimistic, energetic and ambitious new generation of consumers. The first campaign featuring Aamir Khan will focus on driving change with Datsun cars built using Japanese engineering and modern design aesthetics.Commenting on the association, Aamir Khan said, "I am thrilled to be associated with an iconic brand that stands for quality and innovation... I look forward to being a part of the Datsun family and its fascinating growth journey in India.”#ExperienceChange is a 360-degree multi-media campaign that will go live on all the key platforms - digital, print, radio, TV, OOH, dealerships and city activations this festive season. The campaign will showcase the new GO and GO+ along with Datsun’s highest selling model redi-GO.