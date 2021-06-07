David Beckham Acquires 10 Percent Stake in Electrified Classic Car Firm Lunaz

Electrified classic car firm Lunaz has announced that it will receive investment from former England football player David Beckham. It has announced that Beckham has acquired a 10 per cent stake in the firm and is now joined by investors such as the Rueben and Barclay families. By the year 2024, the Silverstone-based company aims to provide 500 highly skilled jobs by 2024.

Lunaz currently holds a wide portfolio of classic cars ranging from electrified versions of the original Bentley Continental, the Mk1 Range Rover and Rolls-Royce Phantom V. It plans to expand its production to make commercial vehicles on a mass global scale. The company aims to transform into a technology company able to supply other firms including major automakers and suppliers with proprietary electric-vehicle technology, similar to Croatia’s Rimac.

The firm has announced three individual divisions including Luna Design which will focus on classic car revival, Lunaz Applied Technologies which will upcycle fleet vehicles, and Lunaz Powertrain which will provide the brand’s proprietary modular powertrain.

“Our approach will save fleet operators capital while dramatically reducing waste in the global drive towards de-carbonization,” he said in a statement.

