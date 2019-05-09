English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
David Beckham Gets Six-Month Driving Ban for Using Phone While Driving His Bentley
Beckham admitted using his mobile phone as he drove his Bentley through central London in November last year.
(Photo: David Beckham/ AP)
Former England soccer captain David Beckham was banned from driving for six months on Thursday after admitting using his mobile phone while driving, the BBC reported.
Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, admitted using his mobile phone as he drove his Bentley through central London in November last year, the BBC said.
The 44-year-old was sentenced in Bromley Magistrates Court, it added.
Famous for his devastating free-kicks, he captained England 59 times and scored in three World Cups before retiring from international duty in 2009.
He also played for LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain before he stopped playing club football in 2013 and is currently setting up a Major League Soccer (MLS) team in Miami.
He is married to Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned luxury fashion designer.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
