David Beckham-Owned Ferrari 360 Spider on Sale for £110,000 in UK, Details Inside

David Beckham, the former English football captain, has always been a huge car freak with several exotic supercars in his collection. Now, we have learnt that a Ferrari 360 Spider once owned by Beckham is on sale for £110,000 at PistonHeads. While generally Ferrari 360 Spider can be purchased £60,000, the price of England captain’s Ferrari is almost double at £110,000.

According to PistonHeads, David Beckham owned this convertible around 20 years ago (perhaps, early 2000s), around the time of his iconic free kick against Greece, coinciding with Manchester United winning the 2002-03 Premier League title, and the global icon being awarded an OBE in June 2003. He then made his big-money move from Manchester United to Real Madrid where he cost the Galácticos approximately £25 million, which is equivalent to 227 of his Ferrari 360 Spiders.

Having once been on his ‘D7 DVB’ private reg, Beckham’s Ferrari is now back on an age appropriate Y registration. Chassis number 125058 has seemingly been doted on its entire life, while having a mere 7,900 miles clocked on the speedometer since 2001. The Beckham-owned 360 Spider gets Challenge-style wheels, a Tubi exhaust and carbon seats.

Matt Bird, Deputy Editor of PistonHeads, said: “The condition, the mileage, and an A-list history makes this one of the more special 360s out there. Even those not so interested in the football link, and simply after one of the best Modenas out there, would struggle to do much better. And for those that are, what a story you’ll have to tell when someone asks about your Ferrari.”

