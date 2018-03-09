English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DC Hammer First Look Video at Auto Expo 2018
The DC hammer gathered a lot of attention at the Auto Expo 2018 and was appreciated by most of the motorheads passing by.
DC Hammer at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
When it comes to having a car which one hopes to modify in the future, then one of the most popular choice amongst car enthusiasts has been the Mahindra Thar. And, when it comes to modifying a car then there’s hardly anyone who does it better than DC design. The front end of the car is completely rebuilt with the addition of new headlamps, fog lamps and auxiliary lights. The hood of the car has been redesigned too as it now gets a scoop giving the car a muscular stance. From the side, you will notice that the DC Hammer gets classic looking rims with a chrome finish and that looks absolutely fantastic. There’s chrome finishing on the door hinges and the door handle as well. The restyling carries over inside the cabin as well as the interiors have been given a red finish which is complemented by wooden-finish elements around the centre console as well as the doors. The steering wheel has been given a dual-tone finish and it bears the DC badge on it. Interestingly, you can have your Thar customised as the Hammer at a price of Rs 5.95 lakh onwards. There’s a catch, though, as only 300 units of the same will ever be made making it a limited run collector’s item. All these features in the DC hammer gathered a lot of attention at the Auto Expo 2018 and was appreciated by most of the motorheads passing by.
