Decoding Mahindra's Teaser of Upcoming All-Electric SUV Range - All You Need to Know

The automaker that introduced the Indian population to non-polluting electric vehicles is all set to release the contemporary results of its production line. Mahindra is all set to unveil “Born Electric” vehicles in July 2022.

The Born Electric Vision range will contain three electric SUV concepts and all of them are set to be unveiled a few months from now. The Indian manufacturer dropped the first teaser a month ago and has released two more teasers since then.

Here is the first teaser:

All the clips combined reveal details that are enough to paint a picture in the minds of people about what to expect in July. The cars are expected to get some tints of the newly released XUV 700, including the joint-housing layout for the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen.

Here is the second teaser:

Another interesting element teased in the video is the state-of-the-art octagonal-shaped steering wheel. The two-spoked multi-functional unit is believed to give more accessibility to the driver without getting distracted from the road. Combined with it is the cockpit-like demarcation with the help of LED-induced ambient lighting. The teaser also throws some light on a chunky lever and a rotary knob at the centre.

Take a look:

In July 2022, Mahindra plans to unveil three new SUVs in the market – a compact, a mid-size, and a coupe SUV. So far, the automaker has teased all the three SUVs and the coupe is expected to be the foundational design for the upcoming XUV900 coupe. In the entirety of the production line, the company is planning to release as many as seven SUVs by 2027.

All the upcoming SUVs will be designed at Mahindra’s global design centre based in the United Kingdom known as Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE).

