Decoding Quin Design Smart Helmets, Could this be the Future?

Quin Design's Cabron fibre Smart Helmet. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

When it comes to being safe on two-wheelers then the helmet plays arguably one of the most important roles in saving you in the case of a crash. But helmets themselves, as a whole, have remained quite similar over the years. There have been ways to make them more usable, like fitting an external Bluetooth device to them, but that has proved to be a costly affair. And more often than not, it ends up making the helmet feel bulky and perhaps uncomfortable.Quintessential Design, a company with bases set up in Hyderabad and Minnesota in the USA, aims to stir up this monotony with their own range of helmets, called Quin helmets. Quin, which is short for Quintessential, consists of three helmets currently – an open-face helmet, a full-face helmet and a carbon-fibre helmet.What’s different with these helmets is that they come with a crash detection system which can measure a force of up to 100 G – which is equivalent to the force one would feel in case of a crash. This helmet, which also syncs to your smartphone application through Bluetooth, cross checks the impact detection with the phone’s Accelerometer and Gyroscope and, in case it does recognise the activity as a crash – it sends out an SOS signal to the rider’s selected emergency contacts by itself. The SOS signal not only informs the emergency contact that you are in trouble but also has the GPS coordinates along with the time of the crash.You can also manually trigger the SOS beacon which will also alert nearby Quin helmet users that you are in need of assistance. Interestingly, there is a microphone inside the helmet as well which also starts recording ambient sounds which come in handy in case you are caught up in a situation like road rage or being harassed by someone on road.You can also list an emergency service as your emergency contact which is then contacted with your location in case of a crash and also includes details like the rider’s blood group.That’s not it since the helmet comes with Bluetooth connectivity, you can also cellular services and stream music as well. The feature also comes in handy in case you want audible navigation suggestions through your route. The best part? There are no hanging wires or Velcro speakers inside the helmet and no ugly devices hanging off the side of the helmet either.To understand the helmet better, we got into a conversation with Anirudh Surabhi, Founder and Head of innovation at Quin Helmets. Watch our conversation below.