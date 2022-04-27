Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Army Staff and top officers of the Indian Army were given a demonstration of electric vehicles (EVs) in New Delhi on April 22.

Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries (PMI), and Revolt Motors all displayed their EVs and were briefed on the advancements in technology and range of operations gained over the last few years.

The Indian Army’s initiative to introduce EVs and minimise reliance on fossil fuels in accordance with government policies has been praised by Singh.

This news comes at a time when the Centre is preparing the country for the EV revolution. The government’s FAME I and II policies have given a huge boost to infrastructure development in India, which would help the EV industry.

The government has delicenced the installation of EV charging stations to facilitate the uptake of electric vehicles. Charging infrastructure is important as many potential EV buyers are concerned about the lack of such facilities.

However, earlier this year, the government boosted the EV charging ecosystem by allowing anybody or any company to set up public charging stations (PCS) without the need for a licence. This move made it possible for EV owners to charge their vehicles at home or at work using existing domestic connections at domestic rates.

The power ministry’s amended guidelines and criteria for EV charging have opened the door to granting government land to the government or public agencies, as well as private businesses, for the purpose of establishing PCS on a revenue-sharing basis.

The future of transportation is EVs, said Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and the Indian Army must be a torchbearer and lead the way in adopting this technology, according to a defence ministry release.

On the orders of the Chief of Army Staff, a Board of Officers was formed with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Singh Yadav of the Director-General of Supplies and Transport (DGST) as the presiding officer to develop a specific timetable for the adoption of EVs in the Indian Army.

It is noteworthy that during the Army Commanders’ meeting, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Singh Yadav briefed the Army chief, commanders, and senior army officers on the planned introduction of EVs. Currently, the Indian Army intends to acquire EVs in three categories: cars, buses, and motorcycles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.