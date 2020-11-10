Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport Welcomes First Vistara Flight, Connects With Delhi

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday launched services between Delhi and Dehradun, marking its entry into Uttarakhand.

"We are pleased to start services to Dehradun, a step that reflects our commitment to densifying our domestic network while we expand our international footprint," said Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan.

"We see Dehradun as an important addition to our network, given the nature of air traffic to and from the city which includes corporate and leisure travellers, SME owners, students, members of the civil society, etc.," he added.

The airline said that it will operate three flights a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Recently the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that the cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate would be increased to 70-75 per cent of their pre-COVID levels as the passenger traffic surge. The ministry had said last week that the Indian airlines can operate maximum 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Ahead of that, Last Thursday, the ministry issued a new order clarifying that the September 2 order "shall remain in force until 2359 hrs on February 24, 2021 or until further orders" due to the "prevailing situation of COVID-19". The ministry had resumed domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. On June 26, this was increased to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent.