Delhi Aiming 25 Percent of Overall Vehicle Sales to be EVs by 2024: CM Arvind Kejriwal

In the last 3 months, EV sales have risen to almost 9% of the total vehicle sales in Delhi. In September and November 2021, EV sales were 9.2% while in October it was 8.2% of the total sales. It is noteworthy that in the previous quarter Electric Vehicles have emerged the second most bought vehicles in Delhi after Petrol-run vehicles. While the sales of CNG vehicles have stayed put at 7% falling from 9.7% in September to 6.5% in November.

Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “I’m glad Delhi is emerging as the EV capital of India with a 9% share of EVs. Delhi is doing everything possible to reduce its contribution to pollution.”

Transport Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot said, “Delhi’s progressive electric vehicle policy has turned out to be a huge success. Electric Vehicle sales are gaining popularity day by day in Delhi. It is because of the CM’s vision that the Delhi Government has been able to introduce such magnificent reforms in governance.”

Sales of Electric Vehicles rapidly going up every month in Delhi

A total of 9,540 electric vehicles were sold in Delhi from September to November. Of this, September saw the sales of 2,873 EVs, while 3,275 EVs were sold in October and 3,392 in November. EVs have risen to the second position in sales figures after petrol vehicles which took the first place at 82,626. At the same time, Electric Vehicles surpassed popular choices like Diesel and CNG by a significant margin. 7,820 CNG vehicles and 2,688 vehicles were sold in the quarter. In the hybrid category 3,918 Petrol+CNG vehicles were sold while 1,429 Petrol + Other Hybrid variants were sold.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has set a target for EVs to account for 25% of sales by 2024

Delhi Government’s EV Policy has been welcomed as the most progressive policy across India. Delhi became the first state to fully exempt road tax and registration fees for all EVs. Further, the eligibility criteria were simplified and made universal so that more people can take benefit of the subsidy. Delhi Government and Discoms have facilitated setting up 201 charging stations with over 380 charging points across Delhi in the past two years - the highest for any city nationally. Another 600 public charging points are to be added by mid-2022. Delhi government recently launched India’s first single window facility to install EV chargers faster (within seven days) and cheaper (under Rs 2,500 for slow charger) than anywhere else in India. The eight-week Switch Delhi campaign, launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal earlier this year, proved to be a milestone in the campaign as well in increasing the awareness of the EV policy.

